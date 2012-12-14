NYC Best Bars' Newest Addition, Hair of the Dog, Announces New Year's Eve Celebration

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- NYC Best Bars now offers planning services for holiday parties at New York City’s top bars. NYC Best Bars’ newest addition, Hair of the Dog, announces their New Year’s Eve Celebration. Ringing in the New Year, Hair of the Dog will feature a Top Shelf Open Bar from 9pm to 2am. Along with assorted Hors d’oeuvres and party favors, Hair of the Dog will also celebrate the New Year by hosting a Champagne toast when the ball drops at midnight. Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Hair of the Dog, New York City’s newest sports bar in the Lower East Side.



NYC Best Bars keeps New York City alive with its selection of great sport bars. The best places to go for cheap drink specials, food, sports, and music can be found at nycbestbar.com, because being left out of the fun isn’t an option. Hair of the Dog features daily food and drink specials, along with HD TV’s to catch the best teams in Football. Three Sheets Saloon, Off The Wagon, The 13th Step, Jake’s Dilemma, The Gin Mill and The Stumble Inn all offer holiday party spaces that can accommodate groups from 20 to 200 people. They provide the best bar specials in New York City such as the Upper East Side, East Village. People can celebrate with family and friends during this special time of year.



Whether visitors to New York are looking for the best Greenwich Village bars or the best happy hour in Manhattan, the NYC Best Bars website is the place to go. Visitors to the site will find the best nightlife in New York City, filled with great food, fun people and live music.



For people looking for some of the best bar specials in New York City and celebrate holiday parties with great food, live music and fun atmospheres, visit http://www.nycbestbar.com/.