NYC Best Bars Now Offers Holiday Party Planning Services for New York City's Top Bars

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- NYC Best Bars now offers planning services for holiday parties at New York City’s top bars. Three Sheets Saloon, Off the Wagon, the 13th Step, Jake’s Dilemma, The Gin Mill and The Stumble Inn all offer holiday party spaces that can accommodate groups from 20 to 200 people. They provide the best bar specials in New York City such as the Upper East Side, East Village. People can celebrate with family and friends during this special time of year.



Three Sheets Saloon offers a versatile party space featuring multiple HD TVs and a sound system, where people can play their favorite holiday music on cd’s, DVD’s or hook up their IPod. If guests do not wish to celebrate in a private party room, Three Sheets Saloon also hosts Main Bar parties, allowing guests to mix and mingle with other customers.



For sports fans looking for another great place to celebrate holidays in the city, Jake’s Dilemma is a rocking place where young people can socialize and have a good time. The Upper West Side sports bar has some of the best food in NYC, most notably for its award-winning Atomic wings. The bar will prepare a customized food and bar menu for holiday parties. Their Sunday drink specials include $3 drafts and shot specials. Jakes Dilemma has an extensive drink menu, featuring 14 beers on tap.



For people looking for some of the best bar specials in New York City and celebrate holiday parties with great food, live music and fun atmospheres, visit http://www.nycbestbar.com/.