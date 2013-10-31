NYC Charity Runners Numbers Down Significantly

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Race organizers are saying lower than usual numbers of charity runners, for the upcoming NYC marathon is still an affect of the Superstorm Sandy that hit the east coast last year.



Recruiters were extra diligent to find runners to fill the spots, and even extended registration, but thousands of spots are still empty for the Nov. 3rd race.



The decrease in runners not only means a loss of race revenue for the NYC Marathon, but the nonprofits that would benefit from the charity runners will also suffer.



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About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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