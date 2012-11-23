NYC Company, Assara Laser, Has Just Released the Simple Truth About Laser Hair Removal

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- There are few things more annoying than having to constantly remove unwanted, stubbly body hair. Whether on the legs, underarms, bikini line or even face, the process of hair removal can be very time consuming and can sometimes leave a person feeling as though they are not accomplishing anything.



While there are a number of hair removal remedies currently on the market, including waxing, shaving, electrolysis and IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), many do not provide the desired results and can even be quite painful.



There are even at-home laser removal options. But according to laser hair removal NYC specialists, Assara Laser, these can be very unsafe and often times do not work at all.



Assara Laser states, “Let’s put aside the glaring safety issue of having a laser in your home, and focus on the biggest problem with at-home hair removal: an at-home removal procedures are not permanent. A trained professional laser specialist like the ones at Assara Laser knows how to calibrate specialized FDA-approved hair removal laser systems so that your skin doesn’t get burned and you get super effective permanent results.”



The company says that even at-home laser hair removal systems come with long and complicated instructions that do not come close to providing an effective treatment.



People looking to safely and permanently remove their unwanted body hair can turn to the experts at Assara Laser. Unlike the much less powerful at-home laser hair removal versions or clinics that have antiquated Intense Pulsed Light systems, Assara Laser’s Cynosure Elite laser hair removal systems are the gold standard in laser hair removal technology.



The company’s laser technicians are trained to use the Cynosure Apogee Elite lasers with both Alex and Yag settings to treat all skin tones – light, dark and tanned skin. Assara Laser also provides treatment protocols to remove spider veins and to revitalize skin and reduce wrinkles by promoting collagen production with laser facials and to even remove sunspots and hyperpigmentation.



The bottom line is that laser hair removal is best done in-office by a trained technician with years of experience.



