NYC Dermatologist Dr. Eric Schweiger Offers New Treatment That Drastically Cuts Tattoo Removal Time

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- According to the Pew Research Center, approximately 14 percent of people in the United States have at least one tattoo. But, a growing number of these people also have tattoo remorse and are looking for ways to remove their unwanted body art. Traditional laser tattoo removal is effective, but can be a frustrating and lengthy process that depends on the type of ink and the colors used in the tattoo. Dr. Eric Schweiger is a cosmetic dermatologist NYC residents have long used for laser tattoo removal, who is now offering a revolutionary new treatment –the R20 technique--that can remove a tattoo in just one office visit.



The Q-switched laser treatment typically used to remove unwanted tattoos generally requires six to ten treatments for good results, with some colors needing up to 20 treatments to be completely cleared. The new R20 method uses the Q-switched laser in an alternative way and can effectively remove tattoos with only one or two treatments. Instead of just performing one pass of the laser during the office visit as with the original method, the R20 technique complete four passes with a 20 minute break in between, during each session. This allows the laser to reach greater depths in the skin, speeding the process.



The new method, published in the American Academy of Dermatology, has proven safe and effective in clinical trials. And, in studies, there were no increased side effects to R20 over the traditional approach. Despite the speedier results with the new method, the cost of the procedures is essentially the same. Traditional tattoo removal costs 400 dollars per session with at least four to six sessions required to see results. With the R20 method, four treatments are performed in one session costing 1600 dollars.



About Dr. Eric S. Schweiger:

Eric S. Schweiger, M.D. is a Board Certified dermatologist in private practice in Manhattan. He practices cosmetic and general dermatology, with a particular focus on laser and light based treatments, aesthetic enhancements with fillers, tattoo removal and the treatment of acne and acne scars. Dr. Schweiger is well known as one of the country’s leading acne experts. He has participated in numerous basic science and clinical research studies over the years and is a clinical laser trainer, teaching other physicians how to use lasers. For more information, visit: nyccosmetic-dermatology.com