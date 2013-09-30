NYC Heavy Duty Cleaning - How Home Clean Home Inc.™ and BedBug911™ Work Together.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Our Project Operations Manager was at a job recently to price out prep work. Prep work is an integral part of the successful fight of bed bug exterminating In New York City and it is one of the reasons that Bed Bug 911 is unsurpassed in service offerings and earth-friendly bed bug product manufacturing. Bed Bug 911 and its sister company, Home Clean Home, Inc. work in tandem to handle New York City heavy duty cleaning, bed bug prep and extermination.



Where can infestations come from?



- Recent travel/hotel stays

- College dorms/students visiting

- Public transportation

- Coat check rooms NYC Heavy Duty Cleaning

- Hospitals/clinics/waiting rooms

- Second hand furniture

- Second hand electronics

- Second hand clothing



What is bed bug prep work and heavy duty cleaning in NYC?



Prep work is the painstaking preparation, sorting, selection, organizing and removal that must happen before a successful and permanent extermination. The tenant mentioned in this incident above thought that spraying the top of his mattress would suffice.



First and foremost you should know that any reputable company will tailor a prep work plan and bed bug exterminator services for you. Also most extermination companies who value you as a customer will refer you to a reputable bed bug prep company like Bed Bug 911 and Home Clean Home, Inc., Inc. We work with many other bed bug exterminator companies so that you can get this necessary service. Also many companies will charge you for canine services when you already know you have bed bugs. Canine services are provided by us only when an infestation is uncertain.



Our Prep work and Heavy Duty NYC Cleaning includes:



- Laundry Services: We will carefully inspect every single piece of clothing and bedding.

- Removal: We will remove bed linens, pillowcases, box springs and clothes from infested areas.

- Placing of articles in large bags and sealed in preparation for laundered services.

- Remove and treat unsalvageable bedding and furniture. Transport items to designated collection points of building.

- Remove items off the floor, especially in rooms where bed bugs are present or suspected.

- Empty bedroom closets, bedside tables, and drawers to prepare for inspection and treatment.

- Remove pictures, clocks, posters and adornments from your walls.

- Unplug electronic devices; remove all electrical outlets and light switch plates (to inspect for infiltration).

- We use our HEPA vacuum for carpets, upholstery corners and crevices.

- Steam clean and treat mattress, box spring and headboard. Ask us about our own line chemical-free, earth friendly steam cleaners.

- We provide mattress restoration services when possible as well as mattress, box spring covers or encasements that will keep bed bugs out.

- Our mattress covers or encasements are luxurious, durable, washable, waterproof, fire retardant, stretchable top of the line covers that will outlive your

- Clean, steam and treat area rugs, curtains and furniture (paying special attention to edges, cracks, gaps and baseboards).

- Ensure perimeters and walkways are accessible for bed bug extermination services.

- Scrub and scrape floors and walls if necessary.



Some of the innovative solutions and services we offer include our comprehensive three-step bed bug cleaning program, hoarder specialty services, mold mitigation, fire/flood restoration, post-construction/disaster services as well as a world class suite of 100% effective green bed bug/lice exterminator products, mattress encasements, allergy/bedbug prevention products, steam cleaners, as well as green commercial and residential cleaning products.



About Home Clean Home Inc. and BedBug911™

Home Clean Home, Inc./BedBug911™ are both licensed, city, state and federal Women Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) companies as well as global green product manufacturers of residential, commercial and industrial solutions. We offer an array of custom tailored service offerings from products to any service necessary as needed by our customers.