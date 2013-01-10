NYC Hypnotherapy Helps Clients Accomplish New Year's Resolutions to Quit Smoking

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- It is that time of year when everyone is motivated and gung-ho to conquer their list of New Year’s resolutions. While some may accomplish their goals, many others will let distractions set in and they lose motivation. When those resolutions are as serious as quitting smoking, one should think of getting outside assistance to make sure that it happens. New York Hypnotherapy takes a unique approach in helping people to quit smoking. Through combining hypnotherapy with Bach Flower remedies, the solution New York Hypnotherapy applies has a synergistic effect that helps people to not only quit smoking, but to also manage stress and stress related ailments.



Nicotine gum, patches, lozenges and other smoking cessation treatments can be quite ineffective. Often times they have nasty side effects which create other problems, leading to more stress and bringing on the urge to smoke again. Since hypnotherapy bypasses the conscious mind and taps directly into the subconscious, it leads to lasting solutions. Rather than treating the symptoms, it gets to the root cause. Hypnotherapy brings one to a state of heightened consciousness, while being wholly relaxed as if in meditation. Bach Flower remedies give extra power to the treatment by helping to restore balance and harmony to the body. The flower essences of Bach Flower remedies are quite soothing and help to relieve stresses that lead one to smoking, further enhancing the treatment.



Quitting smoking provides many great benefits, including:



Blood pressure and circulation returning to normal

Oxygen level in blood returns to normal

Chance of heart attack, stroke, and cardiac arrest decreases

Sense of taste and smell increases



About New York Hypnotherapy and Meditation

Lin had begun her way as a therapist in Israel, studying Psychology in 1999 and then Naturopathy in 2004. After experiencing the life transforming effects of energy healing with Bach Flowers and Reiki, she became Reiki Master and Bach Flowers Practitioner.



Soon after that, she came across NLP and experienced Past Life Regression, which gave her a new direction on her way of helping others.



She then moved to the United States, looking for the best schools and teachers. She studied NLP and Ericsonian Hypnosis in NYC and began practicing it after only a few classes, implementing her knowledge. She continued with advanced courses in Hypnotherapy and Past Life Regression, and learned EFT basics.



