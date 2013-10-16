NYC Panel on Cell Phone & Wireless Risks 11/15: "How to Protect Ourselves and Growing Children from Electromagnetic Fields"

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- The NY Open Center will offer a public program on cell phone and wireless risks on Friday, November 15th from 7-10 p.m. (http://www.opencenter.org/how-to-protect-ourselves-and-growing-children-from-electromagnetic-fields-emfs/)



The panel, “How to Protect Ourselves and Growing Children from Electromagnetic Fields”, will take a multidisciplinary, solution-oriented look at this important new public health issue with leading scientific, clinical and remediation experts.



PROGRAM DETAILS: http://electromagnetichealth.org/electromagnetic-health-blog/open-center-nov-15/



Attendees will learn how to create electromagnetically clean home environments—and about the little understood effects of microwave radiation on adults, as well as on children, fetuses and fertility.



Registration via the NY Open Center: Members: $50/Nonmembers: $60, Early Bird rate $40/$50 by November 1. Tel. 212.219.2527.



Panelists:

Martin Blank, PhD, Special Lecturer and Retired Associate Professor, Department of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics, Columbia University; expert in DNA effect of EMFs; and author of the upcoming book “Overpowered: The Dangers of Electromagnetic Radiation and What You Can Do About It”.



Stephen Sinatra, MD, Board Certified Cardiologist and author of twelve books on health, including co-author of “Earthing—Perhaps the Most Important Health Discovery Ever?” which has been licensed for publication in 16 languages.



Larry Gust, MS, MBA, BBEC, leading Building Biologist Environmental Consultant and green building expert; President, International Institute for Building-Biology™ and Ecology, a training institute focused on green living and green building.



Camilla Rees, MBA, leading U.S. health and environmental activist; founder, ElectromagneticHealth.org and Campaign for Radiation Free Schools (Facebook); co-author of “Public Health SOS: The Shadow Side of the Wireless Revolution” .



This multidisciplinary team will educate on the wireless radiation science, which dates back many decades; the health conditions, including many cancers, linked to the radiation; the politics, including propaganda that the risks are unknown; and, importantly what families can do to protect their health—including their DNA—by creating electromagnetically clean environments and bedrooms.



Program Detail:

http://electromagnetichealth.org/electromagnetic-health-blog/open-center-nov-15/



Register at: www.opencenter.org http://www.opencenter.org/how-to-protect-ourselves-and-growing-children-from-electromagnetic-fields-emfs/



Please contact the NY Open Center for press passes: 212.219-2527



Background information about risks to children from electromagnetic fields: https://vimeo.com/73165877