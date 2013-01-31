New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- NYC Party Pros announces new birthday planning packages for parties in 2013. 2012 brought people in New York City many memorable moments and with the new birthday party packages, 2013 will be even bigger. By choosing NYC Party Pros as a party planning committee for the Birthday party in 2013, guests will have the opportunity to select several different package options. There is no better way to celebrate another wonderful birthday, than by enjoying a three-hour open bar package, provided by a birthday party bar in New York. For the low price of $25 per person, guests will be able to eat, and drink as much as they can, within the three hour time limit. Varying by venue, date and time of event, the party bars in association with NYC Party Pros will custom any package for the birthday party. For more details on the multiple party concepts provided by NYC Party Pros, call 212-986-2203.



The fun atmosphere at Calico Jack’s birthday party bar in NY will make for an exciting night out. No matter what concept or theme guests are looking for, the event staff at Calico Jack’s offers customized food and beverage packages to meet the specific needs of any group. A recent customer expressed this about his birthday party at Calico Jack’s Mexican Cantina: “Calico Jacks throws hands down the sickest party of any bar or club. Walking into to this place like doing an eight ball on Spring break. This is the perfect place for people who are not in the mood for a Mega club, Lounge, or Hipster bar.”-Testimonial from website.



No matter where a guest decides to throw his/her party, NYC Party Pros will make guests feel special when they arrive at a venue. When setting up the party in advance, give the event coordinator the guest of honor’s name and when he/she arrives, the event coordinator will escort him/her to the private party room or special VIP booth.



About NYC Party Pros

NYC Party Pros is the parent company of several bars and restaurants throughout Manhattan including Calico Jack's Cantina, McFadden's Saloon, Savannah and Snitch. Whether people are looking to plan a holiday party in New York, birthday party, alumni reunion or a corporate event, NYC Party Pros can provide each guest with a great venue. Perfect for any event or celebration, NYC Party Pros will plan everything from the menu to invitations.



For more information on how NYC Party Pros can plan a guest’s birthday party or corporate happy hour in NYC, visit http://www.eastcoastsaloons.com/.