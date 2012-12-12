NYC Party Pros Announces New Holiday Party Planning Service in NYC for Christmas and New Year's

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- NYC Party Pros has announced new holiday party planning services for the top bars in New York City through the month of December. As one of the leading party planning services in New York City, NYC Party Pros provides event planners that are ready and willing to help people organize their next holiday party event. The planning services provide many venues for holiday parties. Private parties in New York City can be hosted at Calico Jack’s, Irish Exit, Johnny Utah’s, McFadden’s 42 and Turtle Bay. Guests will be offered delicious food and drink specials at each location. There will also be customized packages for every event and holiday, including Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties. Celebrate the biggest nights of the year, by having NYC Party Pros plan a Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve party.



Planning a New Year’s Eve party correctly requires time and effort, which is why NYC Party Pros is dedicated to making holiday party planning easier for people. Along with dedication, the company works diligently to plan a wonderful night for friends and family. The company offers an extensive menu for food and drinks, along with providing private party rooms and live entertainment for each party. By choosing NYC Party Pros, it will truly be one of the best holiday parties in the Manhattan.



About NYC Party Pros

NYC Party Pros in the parent company of several bars and restaurants throughout Manhattan including Calico Jack's Cantina, McFadden's Saloon, Savannah and Snitch. Whether people are looking to plan a holiday party in New York, birthday party, alumni reunion or a corporate event, NYC Party Pros can provide each guest with a great venue. Perfect for any event or celebration, NYC Party Pros will plan everything from the menu to invitations.



NYC Party Pros is one of the most successful and sought after restaurant and entertainment companies in the country with over 30 locations. Their signature brand, McFadden’s, has locations across the United States including signature venues at the entrances to the Phillies’ Citizen Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia and the Mets’ Citi Field in New York.



For more information on how to book an unforgettable New Year’s Eve Party, visit http://www.eastcoastsaloons.com/.