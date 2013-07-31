NYC Party Pros Now Accepting Reservations for Holiday Parties for 2013

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- NYC Party Pros, the professional event specialists of New York City, are pleased to announce they are now accepting reservations for holiday parties and New Year’s parties in NYC. The summer was filled with many exciting parties at the top local hot spots, but now, people are gearing up for holiday parties. NYC Party Pros will take care of all the leg work involved with planning a holiday party, from finding the perfect location, to providing live entertainment. NYC Party Pros has experience planning Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve parties, along with any personal milestones people would like to celebrate this fall and winter. Event specialists can be contacted by calling 212-986-2203.



For every holiday or New Year’s party in NYC, NYC Party Pros offers multiple party packages for groups to choose from. Guests can feel free to mix and match any party concept they may find exciting. The most popular choice listed on the website is the 3 hour package. Starting as low as $25 per person, members of the party will enjoy 3 hours of food and drink options. The food and drink selections may vary depending on the venue and date of the event.



Extras are also available for any holiday event. Guests can choose to have champagne added to their New Year’s Eve party or cakes added to their birthday parties. Anything that will make the party for entertaining can be added by the event specialist. Guests can have their holiday parties hosted at any of the venues associated with NYC Party Pros. If guests want to party in a fun, sports bar atmosphere, TAVERN on third or McFadden’s may be the best choices. If guests would like to ride a mechanical bull throughout the night, Johnny Utah’s may be the venue for a western-themed holiday party.



NYC Party Pros books parties for several bars and restaurants throughout Manhattan including Calico Jack's Cantina, McFadden's Saloon, TAVERN on third and many others. Whether people are looking to plan a holiday party in New York, birthday party, alumni reunion or a corporate event, NYC Party Pros can provide each guest with a great venue. Perfect for any event or celebration, NYC Party Pros will plan everything from the menu to invitations.



For more information on how to find the perfect birthday party bar in NY, visit http://www.eastcoastsaloons.com/.