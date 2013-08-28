NYC Party Pros Now Offering Services for Planning Football Watch Parties

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- With football season just around the corner, groups will inevitably get together to watch the game of the week. Have NYC Party Pros, professional event specialists of New York City, throw that party as they are now offering their services for game watch parties. People will flock to local bars and hot spots early in order to try to get a good seat for the game, and some groups may get split up because of the crowd. With NYC Party Pros, groups can take advantage of the three-hour package, available at any of the eight party venues in New York. Choosing this package will allow groups to receive three hours of drink and food options with prices starting as low as $25 per person.



If groups are keen on having a public place to complete their fantasy football drafts, the event planning professionals from NYC Party Pros can set them up with drink specials and an atmosphere that enables them to take their draft to the next level. Groups can surround themselves with large-screen HD-TVs tuned to any sports channel that is desired to get the ultimate fantasy draft experience.



Guests can call in advance to inquire on the daily food and drink specials and reserve tables in order to have a front row seat for the game. For a memorable experience, allow NYC Party Pros to plan the next game watch party at one of their party venues in NY. Sports play a big role in bringing people together, so receive the opportunity of putting that common bond on display at any one of the NYC Party Pros’ locations. If interested in reserving a private room or learning about other party options call 212-986-2203.



If there’s a game on the schedule that stands out, make sure to plan a football watch party with NYC Party Pros today.



About NYC Party Pros

NYC Party Pros books parties for several bars and restaurants throughout Manhattan including Calico Jack's Cantina, McFadden's Saloon, TAVERN on third and many others. Whether people are looking to plan a holiday party in New York, birthday party, alumni reunion or a corporate event, NYC Party Pros can provide each guest with a great venue. Perfect for any event or celebration, NYC Party Pros will plan everything from the menu to invitations.



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