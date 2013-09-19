NYC Party Pros Now Offering Services to Host New Year's Parties

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- As groups of friends, family, and coworkers are planning their holiday parties and New Year’s Eve extravaganzas, the professional party planners at NYC Party Pros are pleased to announce they are now offering their services to play host for New Year’s Eve parties. Every year, the New Year’s party in NYC needs to be fresh, fun, and memorable. With eight venues throughout New York City, groups can plan their parties at the location that will provide the perfect setting and atmosphere for them. There are various party packages for exclusive specials that include open bars, champagne toasts, party favors and drink packages at an affordable price.



Interested groups simply need to book the party and let the party planning professionals take care of the rest. Guests will be entertained with bottle services, live DJs, private party rooms, and a fun-filled night of dancing and partying. Each venue will have a different ambiance to offer the best New Year’s parties in NYC. For a true country experience, guests can host their parties at Johnny Utah’s and ride the mechanical bull to ring in the New Year. If looking for a more laid back New Year’s Party, guests can throw their party in a private party room and have the opportunity for their own private balcony, depending on the location of choosing. There are a variety of options to throw the perfect New Year’s party.



As football season begins, NYC Party Pros is also hosting game watch parties for the sports fans. With their exclusive three-hour drink package, guests will receive three hours of food or drink options, with prices starting as low as $25 per person. Throwing a party with the professional party planners at NYC Party Pros, guests are sure to have a memorable experience and come back for more. There are plenty of specials and happy hours to please every guest and take the stress out of planning their own party.



For more information on party packages and drink specials, please call 212-986-2203 or visit their website today.



About NYC Party Pros

NYC Party Pros books parties for several bars and restaurants throughout Manhattan including Calico Jack's Cantina, McFadden's Saloon, TAVERN on third and many others. Whether people are looking to plan a holiday party in New York, birthday party, alumni reunion or a corporate event, NYC Party Pros can provide each guest with a great venue. Perfect for any event or celebration, NYC Party Pros will plan everything from the menu to invitations.



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