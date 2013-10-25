NYC Party Pros Now Offering Services to Host Private Halloween Parties This October

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- In the midst of October, Halloween is on the horizon and costume parties are in full effect. NYC Party Pros is pleased to announce they will now be playing host for private Halloween parties at any of their eight venues this October. When groups of friends, colleagues, or families start to plan the location of this year’s Halloween party, don’t force a certain individual or couple to play host, let the professional party planners at NYC Party Pros throw an eventful celebration.



Come show off this year’s costume and receive a variety of drink packages, from open bars to three-hour drink and food packages. There will be premier drink specials at any of the eight premier party venues in NY from NYC Party Pros. The party planners will coordinate with the guests to inquire about their interests and which bar would best suit their needs. Whether that is riding a mechanical bull in costume at Johnny Utah’s country bar or contemplating a more modern and stylish setting at the private balcony of Turtle Bay, there is a venue that is sure to provide a memorable evening for any group.



Request a private party room in Manhattan for the Halloween extravaganza and take advantage of NYC Party Pros special occasion extras. These can include bags of candy, pumpkin flavored drinks, various cakes, and much more. Make the party fun by offering a prize to the best costume or have one of the live DJs at the venue throw a shout-out to the person with the most creative and unique costume. There are a variety of different activities and packages that can be incorporated into the party to cater to the specific desires of any group.



With Halloween on a Thursday, guests in attendance may have to take Friday off with the wild parties that are organized and thrown by NYC Party Pros. For more information about planning a Halloween party at one of the five locations, please call 212-986-2203 or visit the website to find the location that will make for the most entertaining Halloween party of the year.



About NYC Party Pros

NYC Party Pros books parties for several bars and restaurants throughout Manhattan including Calico Jack's Cantina, McFadden's Saloon, TAVERN on third and many others. Whether people are looking to plan a holiday party in New York, birthday party, alumni reunion or a corporate event, NYC Party Pros can provide each guest with a great venue. Perfect for any event or celebration, NYC Party Pros will plan everything from the menu to invitations.



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