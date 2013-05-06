NYC Party Pros Now Plans Private Parties for All New York Sporting Events

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- As the leading party planning company for private events in NY, NYC Party Pros is now taking party-planning reservations for all New York sporting events this spring and summer. The Knicks are fighting it out against the rest of the Eastern Conference in the NBA playoffs. The New York Mets and Yankees are just beginning to kick it into high-gear during another action-packed MLB season. The NFL draft is on the way, which only means that mini-camp and pre-season is right around the corner. People will now be able to gather with friends and family and reserve a private party space at one of the top bars in New York City. NYC Party Pros will plan an eventful party for a fun night out, as guests cheer on their favorite teams.



No matter what exciting New York sporting event people are gathering for, NYC Party Pros will provide multiple options to make the event memorable. One of the most popular party options is the 3 hour open bar package. With the open bar package, guests are able to choose their favorite food items and drinks that will satisfy the needs of everyone in the group. It is also an affordable package for college students who need to keep their budget to a minimum. Prices for the open bar packages begin as low as $25 per person.



The open bar package and all other party options can be selected at any of the venues presented by NYC Party Pros. Guests can plan their New York sporting event party at Calico Jack’s, Irish Exit, Johnny Utah’s, McFadden’s, TAVERN on third, and Turtle Bay. Each venue offers its own special atmosphere that is perfect for any style private party. Book a night that will never be forgotten with NYC Party Pros.



About NYC Party Pros

NYC Party Pros in the parent company of several bars and restaurants throughout Manhattan including Calico Jack's Cantina, McFadden's Saloon, and many others. Whether people are looking to plan a holiday party in New York, birthday party, alumni reunion or a corporate event, NYC Party Pros can provide each guest with a great venue. Perfect for any event or celebration, NYC Party Pros will plan everything from the menu to invitations.



For more information on how to find the perfect birthday party bar in NY, visit http://www.eastcoastsaloons.com/.