NYC Party Pros Now Provides Custom Food and Beverage Packages for New Year's Eve Parties

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- NYC Party Pros will now be providing custom food and beverage packages for their guest’s New Year’s Eve holiday party in New York. By choosing NYC Party Pros as a party planning committee for their New Year’s Eve celebration, guests will have the opportunity to mix and match between several package options. What better way to celebrate the beginning of another fun year, than by enjoying a 3 hour open bar package. The 3 hour package includes multiple food and beverage options, for as low as $25. This package will be available at all NYC Party Pros venues, including Calico Jack’s, Irish Exit, Johnny Utah’s, Turtle Bay and McFadden’s. To find out more information on food and drink options, contact the event coordinator at 212-986-2203. Make the last moments of 2012 and the first moments of 2013 fun by celebrating the New Year with NYC Party Pros.



As the premier party planning service in the country, NYC Party Pros offers multiple locations for people looking for a birthday party bar in NY. A recent customer expressed “NYC Party Pros was an excellent party planner for my daughter's Sweet 16 and they helped me tremendously. The place I used was the most beautiful place that I have ever seen. They are great at helping you plan parties; I hope to use them again for my 50th birthday party.” –Insiderpages.com. No matter what kind of party a guest needs help planning, NYC Party Pros will make accommodations for any size group. Whether it is for a large corporation or just a group of friends, NYC Party Pros will find the perfect venue.



NYC Party Pros is one of the most successful and sought after restaurant and entertainment companies in the country, producing many private events in NY throughout the year. Their signature brand, McFadden’s, has locations across the United States including signature venues at the entrances to the Phillies’ Citizen Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia and the Mets’ Citi Field in New York City.



About NYC Party Pros

NYC Party Pros in the parent company of several bars and restaurants throughout Manhattan including Calico Jack's Cantina, McFadden's Saloon, Savannah and Snitch. Whether people are looking to plan a holiday party in New York, birthday party, alumni reunion or a corporate event, NYC Party Pros can provide each guest with a great venue. Perfect for any event or celebration, NYC Party Pros will plan everything from the menu to invitations.



For more information on how to book an unforgettable New Year’s Eve Party, visit http://www.eastcoastsaloons.com/.