NYC Plastic Surgeon Joins Acclaimed NYC Park Avenue Plastic Surgery Practice

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Adam Schaffner, MD, FACS, NYC Plastic Surgeon announced today that he has joined the world renowned Plastic Surgery Practice of Douglas Senderoff, MD, FACS “Park Avenue Aesthetics, PC” located on Park Avenue South in New York City.



Dr. Senderoff states, “Adam Schaffner, MD, FACS has impeccable credentials and is a top rated Plastic Surgeon. He is a great addition and an asset to my plastic surgery practice.”



Adam Shaffner, MD, FACS is a Fellowship trained New York City plastic and reconstructive surgeon who specializes in aesthetic plastic surgery of the face, breast, and body. His Fellowship in Aesthetic & Breast Plastic Surgery was completed at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC. He is unique in that he is also board certified and fellowship-trained in facial plastic surgery - making him extraordinarily qualified and experienced to perform procedures such as Breast Implants, Breast Lift, Breast Reduction, Facelift (Mini Facelift, Mid Facelift, Full Facelift), Blepharoplasty (Eyelid Surgery), and Asian Eyelid Double Fold Surgery.



Adam Schaffner, MD, FACS was honored as one of New York’s Super Doctors, an honor accorded to less than 5% of practicing physicians in New York City. Dr. Schaffner has been interviewed most recently by ABC’s Good Morning America, CBS News, FOX News, NBC’s Telemundo and PIX-11?s the Dr. Steve Show – as an expert Plastic Surgeon to discuss his best in class practices in plastic surgery. He has most recently been quoted in in Newsweek, USA TODAY and the New York Observer.



AboutThe NYC Plastic Surgeon

The NYC Plastic Surgeon is featured as a Facelift expert on RealSelf.com and is listed in the Guide to merica’s Top Surgeons by the Consumers’ Research Council of America, America’s Cosmetic Doctors by Castle Connolly Medical, Ltd., Marquis Who’s Who in America, Marquis Who’s Who in the World, and Marquis Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare.



The acclaimed Plastic Surgeon has also been named as one of America’s Most Compassionate Doctors by the Patients’ Choice Recognition Program, an honor accorded to less than 3% of practicing physicians in the United States. Dr. Schaffner has also received the Patients’ Choice Award, an honor bestowed on less than 5% of practicing physicians in the United States who have received near perfect scores as voted by their plastic surgery patients.



Dr. Schaffner states, “I am thrilled to be joining Park Avenue Aesthetic, PC. I am honored to be working with Douglas Senderoff, MD, FACS; one of the most popular surgeons in NYC for breast implant plastic surgery and buttock augmentation (buttock implants) plastic surgery. His surgery center is beautiful and his two operating rooms are state of the art and fully accredited. His whole staff is a class act”.



Contact Information:

Adam Schaffner, MD, FACS

http://www.plasticsurgeoninnyc.com

461 Park Avenue South

Suite 7A

New York, NY 10016

Tel) 212.688.6600

Email) info@PlasticSurgeonInNYC.com