NYC Schools Engage Students with Competitive Educational Gaming

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Question: How do multiplayer video games in the classroom help improve academic performance in math? Answer: By providing students the academic challenge and motivation in an environment where they can team with peers of diverse ages, grade levels and backgrounds from the same school or across the country.



All of this and more occurs during the 2014 DimensionU NYC Math Games Competition, being held June 11, 2014 at PS/IS 30 Mary White Ovington School in Brooklyn. Student teams from four NYC public schools have been leveling-up in mathematics as they prepare to compete and represent their respective schools.



The event is co-hosted by educational video game developer, DimensionU, Inc. and IS 30, using the DimensionU Multiplayer Games™ platform. During the energy-packed event, student teams will go head-to-head on common-core aligned math-skills to advance through timed video game rounds, each vying to bring home the end-of-year School Tournament Trophy, some great prizes and bragging rights. Each student’s curriculum is tailored to his or her individual grade level, enabling a differentiated mathematics event that allows for a more inclusive range of student participation.



New York City school educators and students have pioneered the use of multiplayer, competitive educational gaming since the company first introduced DimensionU Games to NYC schools in 2007. Since then, DimensionU’s presence has extended to include access to all Division of Non-Public Schools.



NYC students also have the opportunity to continue the competition, this summer, by participating in DimensionU’s 2014 Summer Chill virtual tournament for mathematics and literacy. DimensionU, Inc., strives to prevent summer learning loss by engaging students in an activity they will already devote countless hours to this summer – video gaming! According to the National Summer Learning Association’s website, “Most students lose about two months of grade level equivalency in mathematical computation skills over the summer months. Low-income students also lose more than two months in reading achievement, despite the fact that their middle-class peers make slight gains (Cooper, 1996).”



VISUAL: Intermediate school students competing in a digitally engaging, video game competition for mathematics. It will be a fast-paced, action-packed event - not your typical math tournament.



WHAT: 2014 DimensionU NYC Math Games Tournament.



WHEN: Wednesday, June 11, 2014, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM (EDT)



WHERE: PS/IS 30 Mary White Ovington, 7002 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11209