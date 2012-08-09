NYC Tour of the 9/11 Memorial Now Available Through OnBoard Tours in New York City

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- Americans who have been waiting to see the 9/11 Memorial now have an opportunity with the award winning company OnBoard Tours in New York City. The NYC tour company provides a special excursion that’s called the ‘Freedom Tour’ which arrives at the location via a boat. OnBoard Tours provides an expert guide who will accompany visitors while describing the different components of the historic marker and to answer any questions.



Many visitors to New York say the best way to experience the 911 Memorial is with a tour guide that knows the area intimately. In fact, there's no better way to see the WTC site. Consumers simply won't find a better education about what happened at the World Trade Center site on September 11, 2001, during the tragic terrorist attacks.



“I highly recommend OnBoard Tours. We had 20 members in our group and all of us had a really good time. Our bus driver was extremely knowledgeable about NYC and he answered all of our questions quickly and politely. He also got off the bus and walked with us which made us feel safe. We thought it was a very nice gesture.” – Philadelphia 8th and Butler Dos Tortugas



OnBoard Tours is one of the best tour companies in the state of New York. The company has won several awards and honors one of which they’ve won three years in a row. OnBoard Tours was rated by two of the most trusted names in vacations, TripAdvisor.com and Viator Tours both of which rated the company as ‘the best’ tour guides in New York City. The company also won the Concierge Choice Award in 2010 and they just keep getting better.



The NY See It All! Tour from OnBoard Tours will truly make your New York City visit an experience you will never forget. Many people travel to New York to experience the world famous city and we know just how to make your vacation memorable and full of fun. Our tour guides are professionals who enjoy what they do and they truly want to see everyone have a good time.