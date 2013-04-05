NYC Weight Loss Doctor Announces Free Liposonix & Thermage Consultations

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Sue Decotiis, MD, Board Certified Internist, http://www.weightlossdoctorinnyc.com, is happy to announce that she is now offering complimentary Liposonix® and Thermage® Consultations at her NYC Medical Weight Loss Practice. As a medical doctor in NYC and a Member of the American Society of Bariatric Physicians and a Member of American Academy of Anti-aging Medicine she has regularly and successfully treated patients with weight loss and fat reduction problems for over twenty years. By offering patients a medical weight loss treatment plan and a medically supervised body sculpting and skin tightening plan – she can now help patients feel better about themselves and get closer to their ideal shape and size.



Liposonix is a FDA approved medical device manufactured by Medicis that was approved on September 8, 2001 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for “non-invasive waist circumference reduction” to remove fat from the abdomen / stomach and waste without surgery. Liposonix has yielded a lot of media attention and has been called “nonsurgical liposuction”.



Most NYC patients that seek the world renowned weight loss specialist’s services in regards to Liposonix are patients that are somewhat close to their ideal weight but cannot seem to shed the last few inches of fat from their abdomen or love handles (“muffin top”). Liposonix’s brand tag line promises “1 treatment” which takes “1 hour” and you will become “1 size smaller”. The 1 time Lipsonix treatment results are gradual with at least an inch of fat lost in about three months (this varies from patient to patient). The NYC doctor’s patients are beyond delighted with the results and state that the wait is worth it.



Thermage, on the other hand, is a treatment offered by the NYC Weight Loss Doctor to tighten (or tone) loss or sagging skin. Thermage is widely known for the remarkable results when used on the face but few people know of the outstanding results in yields on the stomach, arms, legs, thighs, and love-handles. Thermage is FDA approved for the reduction of “wrinkles and skin tightening”. Thermage is also a nonsurgical procedure that has been performed over 1 million times with phenomenal results.



Sue Decotiis, MD is happy to announce free consultations for Liposonix and Thermage. She wants both men and women to understand that these treatments are available to help them achieve their ideal body shape and size. She is committed to offering her patients the best medical weight loss care available on the market. With a Board Certified Medical Doctors weight loss diet plan coupled with medically supervised Thermage or Lipsonix treatments your personal fat reduction and body sculpting goals can be achieved.



About Sue Decotiis

Sue Decotiis, MD is a Board Certified Internist & Member of the American Society of Bariatric Physicians. For over 20 years she has been offering medical weight loss services. The NYC Weight Loss Doctor also offers Liposonix & Thermage treatments and offers free consultations at her medical office in NYC.



Contact Information

Sue Decotiis, MD

info@weightlossdoctorinnyc.com

New York, NY

http://www.weightlossdoctorinnyc.com

Tel: (917) 261-3177