NYCMoldTest.com Connects New York City Residents with the Mold Testing Services

Mold is a devastating problem for homes and business owners throughout New York City. Mold weakens the value of properties and puts the health of occupants at-risk. To make matters worse, mold isn't a problem that will simply disappear over time. Property owners need to act fast in order to prevent the mold problem from becoming a disaster.



That’s why the team at NYCMoldTest.com wants to help. At NYCMoldTest.com, visitors will find a number of helpful resources they can use to identify and remove mold from their home. Along with explaining the intricacies of mold removal, NYCMoldTest.com connects visitors with independent mold inspection specialists in their local area.



A mold inspection specialist is different from a mold removal specialist. Today, more and more homeowners are choosing to order an independent mold inspection prior to ordering mold removal services. An independent mold inspection ensures that the home actually has a mold problem that needs to be solved.



A spokesperson for NYCMoldTest.com explained why some homeowners are wary about trusting mold removal companies to perform inspections:



“When a mold removal specialist visits a home, they may exaggerate the problem for homeowners. Just like unscrupulous mechanics take advantage of unknowing car owners to invent phantom problems, mold removal companies may operate a similar way. Hiring a mold inspection specialist to perform independent testing completely removes bias from the process in order to ensure the homeowner is not being ripped off in any way.”



At NYCMoldTest.com, visitors will find a number they can call to order an independent mold inspection expert as soon as possible. The website also features a simple ‘Contact Us’ form that anybody can use to get in touch with a New York City mold inspection company.



As the mold inspection NYC spokesperson explains, mold is a particularly common problem for homes and businesses in New York City:



“In an old city like New York, there’s a lot of history behind each and every building. Old houses may have flooded many years ago, leaving mold between the walls, for example. Even the smallest crack in bathroom or kitchen grout can lead to serious problems over time, and the sooner New York City homeowners act on this problem, the easier it will be to fix it.”



Those who are ready to learn more about ordering independent mold inspections can visit NYCMoldTest.com for more information. The website features detailed information about the testing process – which involves independent laboratory screening – as well as an explanation of the costs involved with the inspection.



About NYCMoldTest.com

