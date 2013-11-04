NYC'S Premiere Housing Developer Launches Website

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- New York’s premiere residential and commercial housing developer, the Olnick Organization, is celebrating its 67th year by going digital.



“We’re honored to extend the rich history of Robert Olnick’s hard work, bringing thousands of luxury real estate properties to New York,” the company states.



THE RICH HISTORY

The Olnick Organization is one of New York's premiere developers of Residential, Commercial, and Hotel Properties.



"As a new tenant in the Le Triomphe I have found that the building, operating staff, and the neighborhood to be exceptional and above my expectations,” says one resident K.G. “I thank Olnick and Amyka for bringing me to this great residence."



The company started in 1946, when founder, Robert Olnick pioneered the development of residential housing in the Riverdale section of New York City. In the five decades that followed, the Olnick Organization built thousands of New York City apartments, millions of square feet of commercial space and several hotels.



LENOX TERRACE

Among the Company's seminal developments is Lenox Terrace a residential community in Harlem, which was one of the first Urban Renewal projects to be built under City Construction Coordinator, Robert Moses. The project was originally called Godfrey Nurse Houses. Renamed Lenox Terrace, the facility consisted of 1,716 apartments and five shopping centers. This development was a major step forward in the plan to reconstruct Harlem. Despite being more than 60 years old, Lenox Terrace is still recognized as one of the neighborhood's finest dwellings and was once home of Percy Sutton (former Borough President of Manhattan), Harold Stevens (Former justice of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of the State of New York), Brooklyn Dodgers phenomenon Roy Campanella and the famed lyric comedian Nipsy Russell.



OTHER PROPERTIES

Other developments built by Mr. Olnick are the 500 unit Clarendon Hill Towers, Somerville, Mass.; the 372-unit Nob Hill garden apartment development in Bridgeport, Conn.; the 35 story Murray Hill Mews in Manhattan; the 20 story Chesapeake House in Manhattan; the 20 story Courtney House in Manhattan; New Jersey's tallest apartment building on the Palisades opposite New York City, the 35 story Stonehenge; the 774 unit apartment development known as Fairways of Inverrary in Lauderhill, Fla. He also built the garden apartment developments in Palm Springs, Riverside and Los Angeles, California. In 1965 he built the Excelsior on East 57th Street, New York's tallest apartment building, which he later converted into a cooperative.



Today, the Olnick family and its executive staff carry on the company's traditions of high quality, visionary development and superior property management. With experience earned over decades, a superior team of professionals and strong capital base, The Olnick Organization is well positioned to maintain its leadership role in shaping the real estate industry of tomorrow.



Olnick Organization

135 East 57th St

22nd Floor

New York, NY 10022

http://www.olnick.com



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