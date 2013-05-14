NYLease.com Offers Special May Lease Deals on Brand New Vehicles

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Driving home savings, with no out-of-pocket money, NYLease.com today announces special May lease deals on the company’s new inventory. The company serves the New York, tri-state area (N.Y., N.J., Conn.). Free online quotes are available on the NYLease.com site.



May zero-down lease deals are available on a wide range of makes and models. Popular specials include the 2013 Doge Challenger ($319/m), 2013 Mercedes-Benz C300 ($349/m), 2013 Toyota Highlander ($319/m), 2013 Ford Fusion ($249/m), 2013 BMW X5 ($619/m) and the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta ($179/m), among many others. All lease deals include a full manufacturer warranty, with bumper to bumper coverage.



Customers can filter car searches by manufacturer and vehicle type. Interested parties can apply for NYLease.com specials by filling out an online application, or chat with live lease specialists and request a quote on the NYLease.com site.



According to company CEO Sasha Solo, NYLease.com inventory is extensive and includes all vehicle types. To date, the company offers lease deals on convertibles, crossovers, luxury vehicles, hybrids, minivans, pickup trucks, sedans and coupes, diesel engines, sports utilities and sports cars, and wagons, as well as four-wheel and all-wheel drive (4WD/AWD) vehicles.



NYLease.com serves car shoppers in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, tri-state area. Zero-down lessees incur tax, tag, title, and first month’s payment at the time of lease signing. Finance options are available.



“We are proud to be a leading leasing destination for all new vehicle makes and models in the New York, tri-state area,” Solo continues. “We have an unlimited stock of vehicles, so customers can come in, call or email us for the best price quote on any brand new vehicle.”



For more information about a 0 down lease , or to obtain a free quote, visit the NYLease.com site.



About NYLease.com

NYLease.com serves car shoppers in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, tri-state area, with zero-down lease deals on a wide-ranging inventory. The company promises a stress and hassle-free leasing experience, with zero sales pressure, zero nonsense, tricks or gimmicks. Interested parties can apply for NYLease.com specials by filling out an online application, or chat with live lease specialists and request a quote on the NYLease.com site.



Media Contact:

Sasha Solo

NYLease.com

sales@nylease.com

1-800-956-8532

http://www.nylease.com/