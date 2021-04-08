Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- Nylon 66 is one of the most popular synthetic polymers utilized commercially in automotive, plastics, and textile industries. Most frequently, Nylon 66 is contrasted with properties of nylon 6. A key difference is high mold shrinkage of Nylon 66, which means that its shape chamges more prominently after it is processed. Further, its more crystalline structure makes it more heat resistance, and hence, fueling its use in wide variety of applications that need high-end polymers, thus boosting the Nylon 66 market. Nylon 66 is thus utilized commercially in battery modules, friction bearings, conveyor belts, and luggage. Further, a good proportion of the overall global demand of the Nylon 66 market is in durable carpeting.



Over the years, it has also been extensively utilized in making automobile bodies. This is due to the fact that they need higher heat resistance. Thus, the market is earning revenues in regions where the automobile and automotive industry has made substantial strides. Rise in demand in making electrical and electronics parts has also fueled the expansion of the Nylon 66 market.



Growing research and development activities in high-temperature resistant engineering plastics has also reinforced the prospects in the nylon 66 market. Manufacturers are also engaging in improving several properties such as flexure modulus and tensile strength. Strides being made by instrumentation engineering has benefitted the demand for Nylon 66 materials, such as in the making of automotive parts for modern vehicles. Their high stiffness and better chemical resistance to acids have made the Nylon 66 brimming with potential opportunities. The demand for high performing engineering plastics has helped fuel new prospective demand in the Nylon 66 market.



Nylon 66 is extensively used engineering thermoplastic materials which are highly adopted in automobile industry. Such materials exhibit superior mechanical properties such as high elasticity, excellent tensile strength, and resistance to abrasion. However, nylon 66 also poses higher temperature resistance property, which makes them to become a preferred material in various high-temperature applications. Such factors are driving the global nylon 66 market. Apart from the automotive industry, nylon 66 is also widely adopted in polyamide, textile, and electronics industry, owing to their outstanding electrical resistance, toughness, and good insulation properties. Such rapid consumption of nylon 66 in various industries also fueling the growth of the global nylon 66 market.



According to experts, the global nylon 66 market is expected to clock value US$6.0 bn by the end of 2026. The growth is prophesized to occur at a promising CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Nylon 66 is replacing the metal parts in automobiles and also helps in preventing damage which is caused by electrical circuits' corrosion. The market is mainly segmented on the basis of application, grade, and region.



Fastest Adoption of Resin-grade Nylon 66 in Various Industries Fuel Market Growth :



From the perspective of grade, the global nylon 66 market is bifurcated into resin grade and fiber grade. Among these two segments, resin grade nylon 66 is expected to showcase fantastic expansion in the next few years, especially during the mentioned forecast period – 2018 to 2026. This is mainly due to the rising electrical, electronics, and automobile industry worldwide. Resin grade nylon 66 is extensively used in manufacturing car interiors and airbags.



In terms of application, the global nylon 66 market is divided into following segments – Industrial, textile, automotive, consumer goods and appliances, electrical and electronics, packaging, films and coatings, carpets, and others (cables and wires, etc.). High demand for sustainable packaging and rising usage of nylon 66 in the production of industrial textile materials, apparels, and fiber yarns are fueling the demand in the global nylon 66 market. Among these applications, the electrical and electronics segment is expected to witness highest proliferation thanks to the inherent flame resistance, outstanding dielectric strength, and outstanding resistance to tracking an electric path properties of nylon 66. However, in high-end markets such as Asia Pacific and North America, the popularity of nylon 66 is expected to continue due to the flourishing automotive industry in these regions.



North America Showcases Largest Share in Nylon 66 Market :



Geographically, the global nylon 66 market is segmented into North America, Asia pacific, and Europe. Among those, North America is expected to lead the global nylon 66 market. This regional market hold share of 40% in 2017 and is also expected to contribute same share during the forecast period as well. This is because the region has seen rapid establishment of manufacturers along with growing demand for high-temperature resistant engineering plastics and lightweight plastics. Other than these, rising electrical & electronics industry and automotive industry in the region is also driving demand for nylon 66 market.



Some of the prominent players operating in the global nylon 66 market are UBE INDUSTRIES, LANXESS, Royal DSM, EMS-GRIVORY, and Ensinger.



