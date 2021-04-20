Nylon Carpet Fiber Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, by Product, Application, Segment, Demand and Global Forecast 2020-2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- Market Size – USD 19.34 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for Nylon Carpet Fiber in the manufacture of premium carpets for various end-use verticals.



The Global Nylon Carpet Fiber Market is forecast to reach USD 27.93 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nylon Carpet Fibers are synthetic fiber made of nylon, and the chemical composition, structures, and properties are modified during the manufacturing based on particular end-uses of the carpets. This synthetic polymeric material is made of repeating units which are linked by amide links. About 80% of the total carpet fibers used for household usage globally are made of nylon carpet fiber. Also, nylon carpet fiber leads in terms of materials used in the global carpet & rugs market. The continuous growth of the carpets & rugs for numerous end-use verticals is expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period primarily. Its application in carpet manufacturing and extensive usage in highly durable, strong, resilient, lightweight, and premium carpet processing are participating in the market growth broadly.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at apace due to the extensive use of Nylon Carpet Fiber in the manufacture of carpet flooring in various end-use verticals. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.



Get a Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2870



Key participants include: DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Li Peng Enterprise Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nylstar SA, Evonik Industries AG, Ascend Performance Materials, Reliance Industries Limited, Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd., and Universal Fibers, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Nylon Carpet Fiber Market on the basis of the type of nylon, type of fiber, form, end-use verticals, and region:



Type of Nylon Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

- Nylon 6

- Nylon 6,6

- Others



Type of Fiber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

- Staple Fiber

- Bulk Continuous Filament (BCF)



Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

- Monofilament

- Multifilament



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

- Household Usage

- Commercial & Hospitality

- Automotive Interior

- Hospital & Educational

- Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

- North America

o U.S

- Europe

o U.K

o France

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

- MEA

- Latin America

o Brazil



Request a Customization on the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2870



Further key findings from the report suggest

- Nylon 6 or polycaprolactam is a semi-crystalline polyamides and has six backbone carbons in the repeat unit. Nylon 6 is formed by the process called ring-opening polymerization, unlike the other nylons which are manufactured by polymer condensation. Nylon 6 is highly elastic with high tensile strength, resistant to abrasion and chemicals like acids & alkalis. Nylon generally comes in the white color formation; however, as per the final product requirement, it can be dyed in any other colors.

- In June 2019, Universal Fibers, Inc., a major player in the Nylon Fibers production, updated the acquisition of twisting and heat-setting assets for its production Europe and Asian production facilities situated in Gorzow, Poland and Taicang, China. Both plants in the two different continents are fully integrated with all the procedures right from extrusion to finished yarns in multiple chemistries, including Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6, and serve carpet manufactures deal in residential, commercial and automotive end-uses.

- North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market due to its increasing demand for multifilament nylon fiber, having grown at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital players of the market.



Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Nylon Carpet Fiber Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Nylon Carpet Fiber Market Material Segmentation Analysis

……

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Technology Insights

11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.2. BASF SE

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Technology Insights

11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3. Li Peng Enterprise Co. Ltd.

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Technology Insights

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Technology Insights

11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.5. Nylstar SA

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Technology Insights

11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.6. Evonik Industries AG

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Performance

Continued…



Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nylon-carpet-fiber-market



Thank you for reading our report. Customization is available in the report. To know more, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.



About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



Related Report:

- Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Size



- Industrial Margarine Market Growth



- Cyclopentane Market Demand



- Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer (HRPCA) Market Forecast



- Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis