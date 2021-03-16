New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- The scope for novel applications in the healthcare sector and the expanding fishing industry has resulted in boosting the Nylon Monofilament market.



Market Size – USD 1.71 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.0%, Market Trends – The rising demand for Nylon Monofilament in the healthcare sector



The Global Nylon Monofilament market is forecast to reach USD 2.53 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Monofilament can be defined as a continuous, single strand of synthetic fiber. One of the most commonly used polymer filaments used for its production is nylon, which is opted because of its high durability and resistance to corrosion. It is woven from extruded synthetic filaments manufactured in diameters from 30 µm to 3 mm. One of the major advantages of the filament made from nylon is, because of its ductility, it can be flexed number of times without fatigue or hardening. It can be dented or folded with minimal scope for damage as compared to metal cloth, and it is lighter. It has become essential as filter media in various applications and industries. Due to its trait of corrosion resistance, uniformity, and low cost and ability of withstanding vibration, it has effectively replaced various other types of media.



The major users of the filament are industrial hydraulics, chemical, and food processing sector, automotive and appliance industry, and the medical sector. Thus, such a wide arena of applications is fostering the growth of the sector.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Nylon Monofilament market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are Hinafil India Limited, Ashley Polymers Inc, Toray Monofilament Co. Ltd., Engineered Monofilaments Corporation (EMCO), Ningbo Judin Special Monofilament Co. Ltd, Superfil Products Ltd., Wenzhou Ruichang Special Monofilament Factory, Perlon Monofil GmbH, ABC Polymers, Inc. and Luftking Enterprise., and others.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Nylon Monofilament market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Nylon Monofilament market is split into:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Nylon 66

Nylon 6

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Online

Offline



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Medical

Fishing Net

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Others



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Nylon Monofilament market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Nylon Monofilament Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Nylon Monofilament Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The scope for novel applications in the healthcare sector

4.2.2.2. The expanding fishing industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of raw of raw materials

4.2.3.2. Availability of cheaper alternatives

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price Trend Analysis



Continue…



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



