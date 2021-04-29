Nylon Textile Filaments Market Share to Reach USD 25.64 Billion by 2027 : Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2021 -- The Global Nylon Textile Filaments Market is forecast to reach USD 25.64 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nylon belongs to the family of aliphatic or semi-aromatic based synthetic polymers, known as polyamides. Nylon is a silk-textured, synthetic thermoplastic material which can be changed into the shape of fibers, films, and filaments. Nylon Textile Filaments are synthetic filament made of nylon fiber, and the chemical composition, structures, and properties are modified during the manufacturing based on particular end-uses. The Nylon Textile Filaments hold extreme or infinite length and designed to withstand added or extended tensile strength than that of Nylon Textile Filaments. The continuous growth of the sports apparel industry, ropes, home textile materials, narrow woven materials, backpacks, swimwear, and trekking wear, to name a few are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period primarily.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at apace due to the extensive use of Nylon Textile Filament in sports wears, swimwear, home décor, and industrial products. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.



Key participants include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Li Peng Enterprise Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nylstar SA, Evonik Industries AG, Ascend Performance Materials, Reliance Industries Limited, Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd., and Universal Fibers, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Nylon Textile Filaments Market on the basis of the type, type of filament yarns, form, end-use verticals, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Nylon 6

Nylon 6,6

Others



Type of Filament Yarns Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Flat Yarn

Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)

Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY)

Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY)

High Speed Yarn (HSY)

Others



Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Monofilament

Multifilament



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Sports Industries

Travel Accessories

Fashion Fabrics

Specialty Fabrics

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Further key findings from the report suggest



Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY) is a kind of highly drawn polyester filament yarn, which may be implemented to produce high strength textiles. Fully drawn yarn is usually used for better quality fabric. Moreover, as the process of texturizing is avoided, this product type yields higher contribution in comparison to the partially oriented yarns.



Nylon Textile Filaments are extremely durable and offer great strength to flexibility ratio. Usage of this filaments in additive & traditional manufacturing not only invents new mechanical opportunities but also reduces the overall weight of the parts and gas emissions. Nylon Textile Filaments are widely used for semi-flexible components & mechanical parts since its wear, chemical, and UV resistance is higher compared with basic 3D printing plastics such as Polylactic Acid (PLA), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS).



Bulked Continuous Filament (BCF) Nylon Textile Filament combines the properties of nylon and renders added abrasion-resistance & durability with bulkiness resulting from a three-dimensional random and crimping process implemented in each individual fiber filament. It is used in the products ranging from office uses to automobile & household products.



North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market due to its increasing demand for multifilament nylon fiber, having grown at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital players of the market.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Nylon Textile Filament Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Nylon Textile Filament Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Substantial demand for durable, high resilience, and abrasion resistance consumer products

4.2.2.2. Increasing growth in specialty apparel, sportswear and travel instruments

4.2.2.3. High demand for Nylon Textile Filament in the manufacture of water resistant products

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Increasing use of polyester, PLA based alternatives

4.2.3.2. Scarcity in the availability of the raw materials and essential processing techniques

4.3. Technological Insights



Continued…



