NYPACE Appoints Stephanie George as Executive Director

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- New York Professional Advisors for Community Entrepreneurs (“NYPACE”), a leading not-for-profit organization focused on stimulating job creation and wealth generation in under-resourced neighborhoods of New York City, today announced the appointment of Stephanie George to lead the organization as Executive Director.



Ms. George joined NYPACE from Big Brothers Big Sisters, the nation’s premiere donor and volunteer-supported youth mentoring organization, where she served as a Performance Management Analyst and Mentor Manager. At Big Brothers Big Sisters in Newark, NJ, Ms. George built and ran a successful partnership and program at a local school, pairing volunteers as mentors with children in need of a positive role model. In addition Ms. George carried out small and large-scale program events, revamped data and metric reporting methods, and worked on national and local grants.



“Stephanie’s experience will serve NYPACE exceptionally well,” said Dan Zamlong, Board President, NYPACE. “We are delighted to welcome Stephanie to the NYPACE family and look forward to working with her to expand the reach and scope of NYPACE.”



“I am very excited to begin my journey with NYPACE and to continue my work in the not-for-profit sector,” said Stephanie George, Executive Director, NYPACE. “I am enthusiastic about working with the driven and passionate individuals involved with NYPACE and I look forward to growing and supporting the organization – and New York City’s small business entrepreneurs – as I proudly uphold its mission.”



About NYPACE

New York Professional Advisors for Community Entrepreneurs (“NYPACE”) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that endeavors to stimulate job creation and economic development in under-resourced neighborhoods in the five boroughs of New York City by providing assistance to local entrepreneurs/small business owners through the company’s network of volunteer advisors from New York City’s leading professional service firms, financial institutions, and other corporations. The organization provides a unique opportunity both for entrepreneurs who aspire to realize a strategic vision as well as for volunteers who seek to effect change through community service.



In addition to providing valuable business advice to community-based entrepreneurs, NYPACE provides a unique opportunity to stimulate an open dialogue between disparate communities of New York City. NYPACE was established in 2001 by a group of finance professionals who were looking to find a productive use of their business skills by giving back to the community. NYPACE is solely funded through the contributions of its generous donors and grants. For more information, to become a volunteer, or to make a contribution, visit www.nypace.org, email info@nypace.org or visit NYPACE on Facebook.