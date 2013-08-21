NYPACE Receives Grant from Ford Foundation in Support of NYC's Small Business Entrepreneurs

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- New York Professional Advisors for Community Entrepreneurs (“NYPACE”), a fast-growing not-for-profit organization focused on stimulating job creation and economic development in under-resourced neighborhoods of New York City, today announced that it has received a grant of $20,000 from the Ford Foundation in support of New York City’s small business entrepreneurs and general programming.



The funding from the Ford Foundation will enable NYPACE to:



- Accommodate an increasing demand from new entrepreneurs seeking assistance;

- More effectively manage its programming as the organization expands;

- Support volunteer recruitment and retention initiatives and events; and

- Address marketing needs and initiatives for the organization.



The funding was provided by the Ford Foundation’s Good Neighbor Committee, established in 1996, to support organizations and activities that contribute to the neighborhood’s civic spirit and vitality near its headquarters in the Midtown Manhattan area of New York City.



Stephanie George, Executive Director of NYPACE said, “We are grateful to the Ford Foundation’s Good Neighbor Committee for their support of NYPACE. The funding provided through this grant allows us to more effectively reach and provide valuable business advice to small business entrepreneurs that are so important to the economic growth of New York City.”



About NYPACE

New York Professional Advisors for Community Entrepreneurs (“NYPACE”) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that endeavors to stimulate job creation and economic development in under-resourced neighborhoods in the five boroughs of New York City by providing assistance to local entrepreneurs/small business owners through the company’s network of volunteer advisors from New York City’s leading professional service firms, financial institutions, and other corporations. The organization provides a unique opportunity both for small business entrepreneurs who lack access to professional business advice as well as for volunteers who seek to effect change through community service.



In addition to providing valuable business advice to entrepreneurs from under-resourced neighborhoods, NYPACE provides a unique opportunity to stimulate an open dialogue between disparate communities of New York City. NYPACE was established in 2001 by a group of finance professionals who were looking to find a productive use of their business skills by giving back to the community. NYPACE is solely funded through the contributions of its generous donors and grants. For more information, to become a volunteer, or to make a contribution, visit www.nypace.org, email info@nypace.org or visit NYPACE on Facebook.