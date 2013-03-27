NY's Top Printer 4OVER4.COM Launches Dry Erase Vinyl as New Product

LONG ISLAND, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- NY online business printing company 4OVER4.COM has launched a new dry erase vinyl printing service featuring quality printing and finishing options which guarantee long-lasting quality domestic, sport and corporate products. Online printing company 4OVER4.COM provides businesses with a wide range of premium quality and highly affordable printing services including digital printing, large format printing, custom vinyl stickers printing, shipping labels printing, postcard printing and other custom business printing services.



4OVER4.COM, the nation's leading web printer, now offers dry erase face/low tack backer vinyl for businesses. Dry-erase vinyl prints are repositionable can be used to create an amazing suite of products including custom save-the-date calendars, music staff boards, hospital/doctor boards, basketball boards, home menus, sport tournament boards and more.



4OVER4.COM dry-erase vinyl prints are provided on premium 8 mil vinyl with low-tac (repositionable) adhesive with an additional 2 mil laminate clear film (dry erase).



“Our new quality dry-erase vinyl product is amazing – least of all because of the amazing possibilities you could print with it – and all for low prices with 4OVER4.COM,” said a company representative.



To learn more about 4OVER4.COM’s dry-erase vinyl product, visit 4over4.com/printing/dry-erase-vinyl, email support@4over4.com or call 4OVER4.COM Customer Service on 1 718 932 2700.



