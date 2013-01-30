NY's Top Printing House 4OVER4 Presents New Premium Printing Paper Stocks

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- 4OVER4.COM has unveiled a number of new high quality additions to its range of paper stocks and finishing options for its printed products. 4OVER4.COM is a leader in online printing services and a provider of quality digital and offset online printing services including flyer printing, label printing, large format printing, personalized labels and other custom printing applications.



4OVER4.COM customers can now enjoy new premium printing paper stocks including 14-point gloss cardstock, 14-point uncoated cardstock (30% PCW), 13-point uncoated (100% Recycled) cardstock, 14-point white linen, 15-point plastic paper and 16-point gloss cardstock for more high quality printed solutions at the same affordable prices.



New text options including 100# gloss text, 70# uncoated text, 24# bright white laid, 24# natural white laid, 24# gray laid and 6 mil plastic paper are also available to provide 4OVER4.COM customers with more quality choices for their printing needs and to ensure best results.



The new paper stocks and text types will also allow the company to cater for the increasing demand for such products. It is all part of the company’s strategy and vision to provide a holistic printing service offering high quality printed products at highly affordable prices, and served through a convenient, accessible and cost-saving online platform.



“With more quality premium printing papers and finishing options to choose from, 4OVER4.COM customers will able to access more high quality printed products for less,” said a company representative.



