NYSE: AAN Investor Notice: Deadline on April 28, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Aaron's, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on April 28, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors in shares of Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN).



Investors who purchased shares of Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 28, 2020. NYSE: AAN stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) common shares between March 2, 2018, and February 19, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 2, 2018, and February 19, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Aaron's had inadequate disclosure controls, procedures, and compliance measures, that, consequently, the operations of Aaron's Progressive and AB segments were in violation of the FTC Act and/or relevant FTC regulations, that, consequently, Aaron's earnings from those segments were partially derived from unlawful business practices and were thus unsustainable, that the full extent of Aaron's liability regarding the FTC's investigation into its Progressive and AB segments, Aaron's noncompliance with the FTC Act, and the likely negative consequences of all the foregoing on the Company's financial results, and that, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



