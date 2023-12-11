NYSE: AAP Investor Alert: Deadline on December 8, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on December 8, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP).



Investors who purchased shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: December 8, 2023. NYSE: AAP stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) common shares between November 16, 2022 and May 30, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between November 16, 2022 and May 30, 2023, the defendants made false and/or materially misleading statements that: 1) misrepresented the efficacy of AAP's strategic pricing initiative and the impact of price reductions; 2) omitted and/or concealed the negative impacts of the pricing initiative; 3) provided investors with an overly optimistic perception of AAP's operations; and 4) created the false impression that inflation and macroeconomic factors had an insubstantial impact on the Company's margins.



