NYSE: ABT Investor Notice: Deadline on October 31, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Abbott Laboratories

The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) common shares between February 19, 2021 and June 8, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 19, 2021 and June 8, 2022, the Defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning what the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") called "egregiously unsanitary" conditions at the Company's Sturgis facility, and that the Defendants repeatedly touted to investors the safety and salability of Abbott's infant formula brands and their contribution to the Company's sales and revenue growth.



Those who purchased shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



