NYSE: ADM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

An investor, who purchased shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM), filed a lawsuit against Archer-Daniels-Midland Company over alleged Federal Securities Laws violations.



Deadline: March 25, 2024.



Chicago, IL based Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. On January 22, 2024, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company placed CFO Vikram Luthar on administrative leave in response to an investigation into accounting practices in its nutrition segment. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company said it will delay publishing its Q4 and FY 2023 results and has withdrawn all forward guidance on the nutrition segment.



Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) declined from over $87 per share on August 2023 to as low as $50.72 per share on January 25, 2024.



The plaintiff claims that between April 30, 2020 and January 22, 2024, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts, about the performance and prospects of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company's Nutrition segment and its accounting practices, and that the Defendants made positive statements about the Nutrition segment as a future profit-driver for the Company, with the ability to capitalize on healthier eating trends and rising consumer demand for natural ingredients and flavoring. Defendants also created the impression that the Nutrition segment's growth would provide more diversification and earnings stability for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.



The plaintiff claims that unbeknownst to investors, however, the Nutrition segment's ostensibly impressive growth was inaccurate and subject to improper accounting practices, and Defendants also downplayed the segment's eventual decline in 2023, that as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company was aggressively acquiring companies to expand its capabilities in Nutrition, investors were under the impression that the segment was growing rapidly, that as alleged, Defendants' accounting practices for the segment misrepresented its true financial results and prospects, including its operating profits ("OP"), that between April 30, 2020 and January 22, 2024, the defendants were incentivized to create the appearance of a diversified business by inflating the performance of the Nutrition segment, and the Individual Defendants were further incentivized by stock awards that were directly tied to the performance of the Nutrition segment from 2020 to 2022, and that as a result, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company's business and prospects were much worse than represented by Defendants, causing the price of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company common stock to trade at artificially inflated levels between April 30, 2020 and January 22, 2024.



