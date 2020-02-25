NYSE: AGS Investor Alert: Investigation of PlayAGS, Inc. over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- PlayAGS, Inc is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by PlayAGS, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Las Vegas, NV based PlayAGS, Inc. designs and supplies electronic gaming machines (EGMs), and other products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. PlayAGS, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $211.95 million in 2017 to $285.29 million in 2018 and that its Net Loss declined from $45.1 million in 2017 to $20.84 million in 2018.



On August 7, 2019, PlayAGS, Inc. reported a net loss of $7.6 million for second quarter 2019, which included a $3.5 million impairment to goodwill and $1.3 million impairment to intangible assets related to the Company's real money gaming business. Shares of PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) declined from $20.42 per share in July 2019 to as low as $6.05 per share on August 8, 2019.



Those who purchased shares of PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



