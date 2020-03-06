NYSE: APC Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) common shares between February 20, 2015 and May 2, 2017, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 20, 2015 and May 2, 2017, the defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that the value of the Shenandoah assets and the success of the Shenandoah appraisal wells were overstated, that Anadarko lacked effective internal control over financial reporting, and that as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' statements about Anadarko's Shenandoah assets lacked a reasonable basis.



