NYSE: ATUS Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations Altice USA, Inc.

An investigation for investors of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) shares over potential securities laws violations by Altice USA, Inc. was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) prior to July 2023 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: ATUS shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Altice USA, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On July 25, 2023, media outlets reported that Altice USA co-founder and former Chief Operating Officer Armando Pereira had been placed under house arrest in Portugal in connection with an investigation into alleged corruption, tax fraud, and money laundering at Altice Portugal. On this news, the price of Altice USA shares declined by $0.25 per share, or approximately 7.25%, from $3.45 per share to close at $3.20 on July 25, 2023.



Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) declined from over $12 per share in August 2022 to as low as $1.74 per share on December 13, 2023.



