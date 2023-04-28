NYSE: AVYA Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Avaya Holdings Corp. Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2023 -- Certain directors of Avaya Holdings Corp. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: AVYA stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Avaya Holdings Corp. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: AVYA stocks, concerns whether certain Avaya Holdings Corp. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges thatthe defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company's internal control over financial reporting ("ICFR") was deficient in several areas, that as a result of these deficiencies, the Company had failed to design and maintain effective controls over its whistleblower policies and its ethics and compliance program, that the Company's deteriorating financial condition was likely to raise substantial doubt as to its ability to continue as a going concern, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



