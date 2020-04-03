NYSE: AX Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Axos Financial, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- Certain direcotrs of Axos Financial, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) and currently hold any of those NYSE: AX shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Axos Financial, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Las Vegas, NV based Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Axos Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. Axos Financial, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $439.43 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2018, to $488.54 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2019, and that its Net Income over those time periods increased from $152.10 million to $155.13 million.



Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) declined from $30.73 per share on December 30, 2019, to as low as $13.69 per share on March 19, 2020.



