NYSE: AYI Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc.

On January 3, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff claims that between June 29, 2016, and April 3, 2017, the defendants concealed known trends negatively impacting sales of the Company's products; and overstated the Company's ability to achieve profitable sales growth, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Acuity's current and future business and financial prospects.



On October 5, 2018 a consolidated amended complaint was filed and on November 30, 2018, the defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss the consolidated amended Complaint. On August 12, 2019, the Court issued an order denying in part the Motion to Dismiss the case.



