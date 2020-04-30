NYSE: BAX Investor Alert: Investigation of Baxter International Inc. over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- Baxter International Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Baxter International Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain intra-Company transactions, undertaken for the purpose of generating foreign exchange gains and losses, used foreign exchange rate conventions that were not in accordance with GAAP and enabled intra-Company transactions to be undertaken after the related exchange rates were already known; (2) Baxter lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (3) as a result, Baxter's financial statements were misstated and would likely require correction or amendment; (4) due to Baxter's internal investigation, it would not be able to file its quarterly report for the period ending September 30, 2019, with the SEC on a Form 10-Q in a timely manner; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants'



