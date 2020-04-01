NYSE: BAX Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Baxter International Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Baxter International Inc..



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: BAX stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Baxter International Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: BAX stocks, concerns whether certain Baxter International Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain intra-Company transactions, undertaken for the purpose of generating foreign exchange gains and losses, used foreign exchange rate conventions that were not in accordance with GAAP and enabled intra-Company transactions to be undertaken after the related exchange rates were already known; (2) Baxter lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (3) as a result, Baxter's financial statements were misstated and would likely require correction or amendment; (4) due to Baxter's internal investigation, it would not be able to file its quarterly report for the period ending September 30, 2019, with the SEC on a Form 10-Q in a timely manner; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants'



