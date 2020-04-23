NYSE: BDX Shareholder Notice: Deadline on April 27, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Becton, Dickinson and Company

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on April 27, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX).



Investors who purchased shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) common shares between November 5, 2019 and February 5, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between November 5, 2019 and February 5, 2020, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that certain of Becton's Alaris infusion pumps experienced software errors and alarm prioritization issues, that, as a result, the Company was investing in remediation efforts to address these product issues, rather than a software upgrade to "make enhancements", that the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory delays in connection with the software remediation, that, as a result of the foregoing, Becton was reasonably likely to recall certain of its Alaris infusion pumps, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



