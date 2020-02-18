NYSE: BDX Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Becton, Dickinson and Company Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- Becton, Dickinson and Company is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Becton, Dickinson and Company regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Franklin Lakes, NJ based Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. Becton, Dickinson and Company reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $12.09 billion for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2017 to over $15.98 billion for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2018 and that its Net Income declined from $1.1 billion to $311 million over those respective time periods.



On February 6, 2020, Becton, Dickinson and Company lowered its fiscal 2020 guidance, expecting revenue to increase by only 1.5 to 2.5 percent, "to reflect the impact of the remediation effort and anticipated loss of sales of the Alaris infusion system." According to the Company, the software remediation plan for the Alaris system "will require additional regulatory filings," and existing customers would have "access to the Alaris System under medical necessity."



Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) declined from $283.95 per share on January 29, 2020 to as low as $241.75 per share on February 6, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.