NYSE: BDX Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Becton, Dickinson and Company

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- An investor, who purchased NYSE: BDX shares, filed a lawsuit against Becton, Dickinson and Company over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



Deadline: April 27, 2020.



On February 6, 2020, Becton, Dickinson and Company lowered its fiscal 2020 guidance, expecting revenue to increase by only 1.5 to 2.5 percent, "to reflect the impact of the remediation effort and anticipated loss of sales of the Alaris infusion system." According to the Company, the software remediation plan for the Alaris system "will require additional regulatory filings," and existing customers would have "access to the Alaris System under medical necessity."



The plaintiff claims that between November 5, 2019 and February 5, 2020, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that certain of Becton's Alaris infusion pumps experienced software errors and alarm prioritization issues, that, as a result, the Company was investing in remediation efforts to address these product issues, rather than a software upgrade to "make enhancements", that the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory delays in connection with the software remediation, that, as a result of the foregoing, Becton was reasonably likely to recall certain of its Alaris infusion pumps, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



