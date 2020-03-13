NYSE: BE Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Bloom Energy Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Bloom Energy Corporation.



Investors who are current long term investors in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) shares, have certain options



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: BE stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Bloom Energy Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: BE stocks, concerns whether certain Bloom Energy Corporation directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants in the Registration Statement that was issued in connection with Bloom's July 2018 initial public stock offering and between July 26, 2018 and September 16, 2019 made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Bloom's technology produced emissions comparable to that a modern natural gas plant, that Bloom's estimates of useful life for its energy servers and fuel cells were inaccurate, that Bloom used misleading accounting to mask the effect of future servicing expenses, that consequently, Bloom will potentially be liable for up to $2.2 billion in undisclosed servicing liabilities, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



