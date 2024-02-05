NYSE: BRBS Investor Alert: Deadline on February 5, 2024 in Lawsuit Against Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2024 -- A deadline is coming up on February 5, 2024 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS).



Investors who purchased shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: February 5, 2024. NYSE: BRBS stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS) common shares between March 10, 2023 and October 31, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 10, 2023 and October 31, 2023, the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.'s financial statements from March 10, 2023 to the present included certain errors, that as a result, Blue Ridge Bankshares would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from March 10, 2023 to October 31, 2023, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



