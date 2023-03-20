NYSE: BROS Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Dutch Bros Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Dutch Bros Inc.



Grants Pass, OR based Dutch Bros Inc. operates and franchises drive-thru shops. On May 11, 2022, Dutch Bros. reported a loss of $16.3 million, or 10 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $4.8 million in the same period of 2021. Analysts polled by FactSet on average projected adjusted earnings of a penny a share. Following this news, the stock fell 36% in early morning trading on May 12, 2022.



Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) declined from $66.00 per share on March 30, 2022, to as low as $24.73 per share on May 17, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that between March 1, 2022 and May 11, 2022, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company was experiencing increased costs and expenses, including on dairy, that, as a result, the Company was experiencing increased margin pressure and decreased profitability in the first quarter of 2022, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



