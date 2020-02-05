NYSE: CADE Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Cadence Bancorporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- Certain directors of Cadence Bancorporation are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: CADE stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Cadence Bancorporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: CADE stocks, concerns whether certain Cadence Bancorporation directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk, that, as a result, certain of the Company's loans posed an increased risk of loss, that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain loans, that the Company's financial results would suffer a material adverse impact, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



